Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,597,207,000 after acquiring an additional 332,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,852,507,000 after acquiring an additional 673,451 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Waste Management by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,809,000 after acquiring an additional 221,439 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $687,551,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,947,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,625,000 after acquiring an additional 31,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $155.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

