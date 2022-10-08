OLD National Bancorp IN Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,420,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,010,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after acquiring an additional 182,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $24,682,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN stock opened at $131.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.06. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.24 and a 52 week high of $178.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

