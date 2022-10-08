OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 14,775 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 233.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 20.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 64.1% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after buying an additional 55,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.