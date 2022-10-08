OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires New Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,183,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 43,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock opened at $147.03 on Friday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.29%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.22.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

