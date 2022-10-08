OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,377 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.1% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $32,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,630,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,119,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,274,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,598,745,000 after acquiring an additional 714,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,805,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,750,351,000 after acquiring an additional 935,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,829,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,478,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $504.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.86. The company has a market cap of $472.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.40.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.