Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New $453,000 Investment in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,635 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,276 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth about $84,657,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth about $74,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Bunge stock opened at $85.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.05. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by ($0.43). Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

