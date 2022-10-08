Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.36

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 2480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 60.34%. The firm had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $406,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,168,405.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $406,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,168,405.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,168,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,303,378.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,983,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 18,979 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 15.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Further Reading

