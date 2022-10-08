Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.86

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Mason Industrial Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.

Get Mason Industrial Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mason Industrial Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Mason Industrial Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,736,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after buying an additional 32,835 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mason Industrial Technology by 136.8% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 913,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after buying an additional 527,616 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in Mason Industrial Technology by 82.3% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 734,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 331,767 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the first quarter valued at $2,442,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the first quarter valued at $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Mason Industrial Technology Company Profile

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Industrial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Industrial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.