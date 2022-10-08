Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.86

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 2200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

