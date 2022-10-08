Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.24

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.24 and last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 33400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

HR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.21.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $54,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

