Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.91

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 331370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.93%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

