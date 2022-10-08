Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,796.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

BSET stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.27, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $24.12.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 9.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

Several research firms have recently commented on BSET. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.3% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Further Reading

