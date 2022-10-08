The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Major Shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 14,060 Shares

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $67,206.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,575,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,669,996.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,652 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $67,838.76.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,765 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $79,130.80.
- On Friday, September 30th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 11,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $51,480.00.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 12,642 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $59,670.24.
- On Monday, September 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 7,153 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $32,689.21.
- On Thursday, September 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 13,086 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $55,615.50.
- On Monday, September 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 19,629 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $84,993.57.
- On Friday, September 16th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 200,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $900,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 37,785 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $188,547.15.
- On Monday, September 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 38,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $209,760.00.
Oncology Institute Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TOIIW opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.75. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute
Oncology Institute Company Profile
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oncology Institute (TOIIW)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.