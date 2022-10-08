EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Insider Kelly O’Dwyer Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT – Get Rating) insider Kelly O’Dwyer acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$25.00 ($17.48) per share, with a total value of A$62,500.00 ($43,706.29).

EQT Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 9th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous Final dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.05%.

About EQT

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company provides estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.