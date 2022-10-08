CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO) Director Stephen Andrew Snyder Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO – Get Rating) Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Andrew Snyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,483 shares of CareCloud stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $37,089.83.

CareCloud Stock Up 0.2 %

MTBCO stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. CareCloud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $27.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.13.

CareCloud Dividend Announcement

About CareCloud

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.1823 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%.

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

