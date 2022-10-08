NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total transaction of C$55,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,253 shares in the company, valued at C$2,135,445.65.

Kevin Garth Asman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 23,543 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.61, for a total transaction of C$273,334.23.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.59, for a total transaction of C$57,950.00.

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$12.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.03. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$5.43 and a 1-year high of C$14.29. The company has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 5.69.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$463.27 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.7980792 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVA shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.38.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

