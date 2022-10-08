Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Major Shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp Sells 11,771 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 11,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $19,775.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,985,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,016,340.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Topline Capital Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Usio alerts:

On Tuesday, August 16th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 44,950 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $71,920.00.

Usio Stock Performance

NASDAQ USIO opened at $1.49 on Friday. Usio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $8.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USIO. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Usio in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Usio by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Usio in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Usio by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 120,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Usio by 64.8% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 49,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

USIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Usio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Usio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.