Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.42 per share, for a total transaction of $16,710.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,105,960.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hudson Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:HSON opened at $32.57 on Friday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hudson Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Hudson Global by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Hudson Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hudson Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Hudson Global

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Global in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

See Also

