Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Director Steve Hollister Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) Director Steve Hollister bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $31,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,633.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $45.50.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $341.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.88 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 51,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 6.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 57.9% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

