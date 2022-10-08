Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CFO J Michael Dodson Sells 11,346 Shares of Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) CFO J Michael Dodson sold 11,346 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $14,295.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 870,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,668.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

J Michael Dodson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quantum alerts:

On Friday, September 9th, J Michael Dodson sold 34,821 shares of Quantum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $54,668.97.

Quantum Stock Down 8.5 %

Quantum stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76. Quantum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

Institutional Trading of Quantum

Quantum ( NASDAQ:QMCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 5,921,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 182,427 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,577,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 321,791 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.