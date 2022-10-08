Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR) Director Amrit Paul Singh Gill Acquires 600,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2022

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMRGet Rating) Director Amrit Paul Singh Gill bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,820,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$234,626.70.

Lomiko Metals Stock Performance

CVE:LMR opened at C$0.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lomiko Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$8.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.