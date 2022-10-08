Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR) Director Amrit Paul Singh Gill Acquires 600,000 Shares of Stock

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Rating) Director Amrit Paul Singh Gill bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,820,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$234,626.70.

Lomiko Metals Stock Performance

CVE:LMR opened at C$0.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lomiko Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$8.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Get Lomiko Metals alerts:

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.