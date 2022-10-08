PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Howard Wilson Sells 1,600 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CFO Howard Wilson sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $40,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 429,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,752,920.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Howard Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $376,050.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $533,800.00.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of PD opened at $22.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $44.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,882,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,265,000 after purchasing an additional 615,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,939,000 after buying an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 3.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,332,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,359,000 after buying an additional 144,894 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 5.4% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,820,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,684,000 after buying an additional 194,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,557,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,643,000 after buying an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.04.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

