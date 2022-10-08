PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Howard Wilson Sells 1,600 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PDGet Rating) CFO Howard Wilson sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $40,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 429,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,752,920.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Howard Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 22nd, Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $376,050.00.
  • On Friday, July 22nd, Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $533,800.00.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of PD opened at $22.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $44.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,882,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,265,000 after purchasing an additional 615,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,939,000 after buying an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 3.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,332,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,359,000 after buying an additional 144,894 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 5.4% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,820,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,684,000 after buying an additional 194,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,557,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,643,000 after buying an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.04.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

