Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.43 per share, for a total transaction of $17,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,286,283.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $32.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

