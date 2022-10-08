National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $51.09

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.09 and last traded at $51.25, with a volume of 4863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGG. StockNews.com downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.00.
National Grid Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
