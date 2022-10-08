National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $51.09

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.09 and last traded at $51.25, with a volume of 4863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGG. StockNews.com downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.00.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Grid Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 275.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,231,000 after buying an additional 889,963 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 298.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 578,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,470,000 after buying an additional 433,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,177,000 after buying an additional 245,263 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth about $12,130,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth about $8,847,000. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.