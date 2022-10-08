Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.42

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$29.42 and last traded at C$29.48, with a volume of 65483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.20.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$36.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.83. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 22.59.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Laurentian Bank of Canada

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 134.11%.

In other Laurentian Bank of Canada news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk purchased 1,000 shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.79 per share, with a total value of C$33,789.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,158.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.