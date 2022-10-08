Tesco (LON:TSCO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $199.19

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 199.19 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 199.48 ($2.41), with a volume of 8118114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201.30 ($2.43).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.93) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 330 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 310.83 ($3.76).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 243.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 257.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,003.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Tesco’s payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

In related news, insider Ken Murphy acquired 24,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £49,678.08 ($60,026.68).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

