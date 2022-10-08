Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.08

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.08 and last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 3152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Sapiens International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sapiens International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40.

Sapiens International Dividend Announcement

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $118.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is currently 96.84%.

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sapiens International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sapiens International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,135,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Sapiens International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 220,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Sapiens International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Sapiens International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.