Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $41.18

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.18 and last traded at $41.56, with a volume of 2827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Avangrid Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average is $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 42.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 765,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,937,000 after buying an additional 228,894 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 123.2% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 323,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,938,000 after buying an additional 178,821 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter worth $247,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 13.5% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

