Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Khozema Shipchandler Sells 1,652 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $124,990.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,602.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 30th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $112,783.32.
- On Thursday, August 18th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79.
- On Monday, August 15th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51.
Twilio Stock Performance
NYSE TWLO opened at $76.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $373.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Twilio by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 664,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Macquarie cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.62.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
