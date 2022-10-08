Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Khozema Shipchandler Sells 1,652 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $124,990.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,602.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, September 30th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $112,783.32.

On Thursday, August 18th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79.

On Monday, August 15th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51.

NYSE TWLO opened at $76.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $373.00.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Twilio by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 664,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Macquarie cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.62.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

