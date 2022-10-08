STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €40.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($42.35) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.98) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of EPA STM opened at €33.67 ($34.35) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €35.15. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($12.65) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($21.89).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.