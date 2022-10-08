Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $68.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $68.74 and a 52 week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 81.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

