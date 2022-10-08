Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills Sells 3,290 Shares of Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) Director Peter J. Sills sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $111,531.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 668,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average of $40.62. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,388,000. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 107,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

SMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Standard Motor Products in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

