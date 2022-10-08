ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Phillip A. Gobe Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ProPetro Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $16.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $315.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in ProPetro during the 2nd quarter valued at $733,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in ProPetro by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 208,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ProPetro by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 106,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProPetro during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ProPetro by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of ProPetro to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

About ProPetro

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Stories

