Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Major Shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus Purchases 33,971 Shares of Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 33,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $238,816.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,784,005 shares in the company, valued at $61,751,555.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Scholar Rock Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $36.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 58.30% and a negative net margin of 236.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 47,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 10.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter.

SRRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Scholar Rock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

