Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director John J. Nicols Sells 35,716 Shares of Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $213,938.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 982,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,523.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Codexis Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.67 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.57. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Codexis

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDXS shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark set a $20.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Codexis during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the second quarter valued at $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Codexis by 65.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Codexis by 132.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.