First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Director Patricia Eaves Acquires 5,950 Shares of Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) Director Patricia Eaves bought 5,950 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $89,904.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,490.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $227.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,327,000 after buying an additional 544,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after buying an additional 1,097,862 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 40.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,539,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,036,000 after buying an additional 2,441,703 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 15.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,254,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,651,000 after buying an additional 968,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 12.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after buying an additional 261,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

