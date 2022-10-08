Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Insider Kathleen A. Morgan Sells 3,000 Shares

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Iridium Communications Price Performance
NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average is $40.60. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $48.69.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Iridium Communications Company Profile
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
