Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Director Dennis M. Love Sells 2,000 Shares

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,141.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE OXM opened at $89.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.91. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.46. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $119.50.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.