Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Matthew Shair Sells 7,884 Shares

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) Director Matthew Shair sold 7,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $151,530.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,135,913 shares in the company, valued at $41,052,247.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Shair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuvalent alerts:

On Friday, October 7th, Matthew Shair sold 12,613 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $235,863.10.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Matthew Shair sold 13,151 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $241,452.36.

On Friday, July 15th, Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $36,580.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Matthew Shair sold 100 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $1,825.00.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

NUVL opened at $18.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $31.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuvalent by 141.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 23,805 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nuvalent by 20.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after buying an additional 242,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nuvalent by 25.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 57,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuvalent by 95.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 92,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 45,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent

(Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.