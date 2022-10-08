Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYGN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 97.6% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,635 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $179.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

