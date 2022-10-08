Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth $46,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

NYSE:DTE opened at $107.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.22 and its 200-day moving average is $129.21. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $106.68 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DTE Energy news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,574.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

