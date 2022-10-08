Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,900 Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,401.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 24.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSGE opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $85.60.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $453.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.06 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 11.71%. Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

