Walker Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,100 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 4.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 16.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.
Whirlpool Trading Down 2.9 %
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Whirlpool Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.
Whirlpool Profile
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
