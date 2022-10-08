3,968 Shares in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Purchased by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Nabors Industries by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

Shares of NBR opened at $129.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.67. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $72.46 and a 12-month high of $207.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($6.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.43) by ($0.56). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $631.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -24.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

