Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Up to $4.30

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.30, but opened at $4.39. Super Group shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 368 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SGHC. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Super Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Get Super Group alerts:

Super Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Group

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $341.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Group Limited will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGHC. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Group by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,959,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,285 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,213,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,811,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,129,000 after purchasing an additional 453,783 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter worth $753,000. 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.