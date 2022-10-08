Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Down to $20.71

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.71, but opened at $20.07. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 100 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBU has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.61). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 459,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.4% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 98,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.