iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 31,546 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 395,233 shares.The stock last traded at $125.40 and had previously closed at $125.94.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $107,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

