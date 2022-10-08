Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) SVP Christopher R. Fenimore Sells 1,844 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
REGN opened at $722.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $652.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $645.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $754.67. The company has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,222,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,556,000 after acquiring an additional 813,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after acquiring an additional 626,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after acquiring an additional 325,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
