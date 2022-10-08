Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) SVP Christopher R. Fenimore Sells 1,844 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN opened at $722.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $652.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $645.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $754.67. The company has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $753.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,222,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,556,000 after acquiring an additional 813,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after acquiring an additional 626,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after acquiring an additional 325,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.