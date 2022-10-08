FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Robert J. Robie Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $413.69 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $495.39. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 179.4% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 178,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,620,000 after purchasing an additional 114,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89,401 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 26.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 397,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,791,000 after purchasing an additional 83,031 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 449.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,244,000 after acquiring an additional 77,713 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

