Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Major Shareholder Norman H. Pessin Buys 333,334 Shares

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) major shareholder Norman H. Pessin bought 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,221,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,186. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Duos Technologies Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Duos Technologies Group stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Duos Technologies Group Inc has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12.
Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 63.14% and a negative return on equity of 794.97%. The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duos Technologies Group Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Duos Technologies Group
Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duos Technologies Group (DUOT)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.