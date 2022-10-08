Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Major Shareholder Norman H. Pessin Buys 333,334 Shares

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) major shareholder Norman H. Pessin bought 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,221,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,186. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Duos Technologies Group stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Duos Technologies Group Inc has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12.

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 63.14% and a negative return on equity of 794.97%. The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duos Technologies Group Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Duos Technologies Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 120.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Duos Technologies Group by 115.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Duos Technologies Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 519,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP grew its position in Duos Technologies Group by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,283,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 829,546 shares during the period. 36.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

